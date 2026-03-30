Mirae Asset India Research Centre: Revolutionizing Investor Decision-Making

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has introduced the Mirae Asset India Research Centre, a new digital platform developed to enhance investor decision-making with structured and reliable market insights.

This digital hub gathers research across 220+ stocks and over 30 market sectors, providing investors with concise and actionable recommendations. It aims to transform fragmented market data into meaningful insights, aiding investors in navigating financial markets with confidence.

The centre offers comprehensive research for both retail and institutional investors, ensuring tailored insights for varied investment needs. Innovative features like quick research reads, visual indicators, and bite-sized videos make investment information accessible and easy to understand.

(With inputs from agencies.)