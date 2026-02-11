Left Menu

Speaker Switch Sparks Political Controversy in Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, the traditional whistle signals used by sanitation workers have been replaced by portable speakers, causing political uproar. The move, by a DMK councillor, followed concerns over potential indirect campaigning for a new party symbolized by a whistle, leading to heated debates amid upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:12 IST
Speaker Switch Sparks Political Controversy in Sivaganga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A decision to replace traditional whistles with portable speakers by sanitation workers in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, has sparked a political uproar. The shift, implemented by a DMK councillor, is being criticized by members of Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who recently adopted the whistle symbol for their electoral campaign.

Traditionally, sanitation workers in the region have used whistles to signal their presence. Concerns arose that the continued use of whistles might be seen as indirect promotion for TVK. Councillor A Ayubkhan of Ward 21 clarified that the change was intended to raise awareness about proper garbage segregation, not political campaigning.

Ayubkhan emphasized the move's inspiration from larger cities like Chennai, where recorded messages are used to encourage waste management practices. While TVK accuses local authorities of bias, Ayubkhan asserts his goal is to leverage new methods to foster environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Volkswagen's Breakthrough: EU Tariff Exemption Sparks New Era for Chinese Automakers

Volkswagen's Breakthrough: EU Tariff Exemption Sparks New Era for Chinese Au...

 Global
2
Bulgaria's Political Turbulence: New Caretaker Government as Elections Loom

Bulgaria's Political Turbulence: New Caretaker Government as Elections Loom

 Bulgaria
3
Controversial Security Firm Eyes Return to Gaza with New Recruitment Drive

Controversial Security Firm Eyes Return to Gaza with New Recruitment Drive

 Global
4
Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticizes BCCI Over T20 World Cup Match with Pakistan

Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticizes BCCI Over T20 World Cup Match with Pakistan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026