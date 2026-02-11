Speaker Switch Sparks Political Controversy in Sivaganga

A decision to replace traditional whistles with portable speakers by sanitation workers in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, has sparked a political uproar. The shift, implemented by a DMK councillor, is being criticized by members of Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who recently adopted the whistle symbol for their electoral campaign.

Traditionally, sanitation workers in the region have used whistles to signal their presence. Concerns arose that the continued use of whistles might be seen as indirect promotion for TVK. Councillor A Ayubkhan of Ward 21 clarified that the change was intended to raise awareness about proper garbage segregation, not political campaigning.

Ayubkhan emphasized the move's inspiration from larger cities like Chennai, where recorded messages are used to encourage waste management practices. While TVK accuses local authorities of bias, Ayubkhan asserts his goal is to leverage new methods to foster environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)