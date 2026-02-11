Left Menu

Power Struggle in Karnataka: CM's Promise and Rumored Leadership Change

D K Suresh expressed optimism that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah would uphold an alleged power-sharing pact with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. The leadership tussle within the Congress party has reignited after comments from CM's son, Yathindra, regarding the CM's full term. Tensions rise amid speculation of leadership changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:16 IST
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is simmering with tension. Congress leader D K Suresh on Wednesday voiced hope that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would honor an alleged power-sharing agreement with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, despite recent delays.

The internal struggle for leadership has intensified, exacerbated by statements from Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, asserting the CM's completion of a five-year term. This reignites speculation about a possible leadership change after the government reaches its halfway point in November 2025.

Suresh responded to these developments by suggesting that Shivakumar's patience was not a weakness. He also defended Shivakumar against suggestions of involvement in rumored foreign trips by Congress legislators, attributing such claims to possible internal or opposition attempts to tarnish his image.

