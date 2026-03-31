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Karnataka's Leadership Tussle: Siddaramaiah's Firm Stand

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka reaffirmed that the Congress-led government will stay in power for another two years, amidst ongoing internal party disputes. Campaigning for Congress candidate Umesh Meti, he emphasized development possibilities under Congress leadership. Bypolls in Bagalkote and Davanagere South are slated for April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:49 IST
Karnataka's Leadership Tussle: Siddaramaiah's Firm Stand
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a backdrop of internal power struggles within Karnataka's ruling Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that the government will maintain its position for another two years. The statement was part of his campaign for Umesh Meti, Congress's candidate in the Bagalkote by-election.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the growth of the constituency hinges on a Congress victory, confidently stating his tenure would continue. This assertion comes despite increasing speculation about a potential leadership change sparked by a rumored power-sharing deal with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

The urgency in Siddaramaiah's claim coincides with the approaching bypolls for Bagalkote and Davanagere South, which were triggered by the deaths of senior Congress figures. These elections are scheduled for April 9, against a broader backdrop of intrigue about the party's leadership future as it crosses its term's midpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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