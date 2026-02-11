Left Menu

Bulgaria's Political Turbulence: New Caretaker Government as Elections Loom

Bulgaria's president appointed the deputy governor of the central bank as the acting prime minister, paving the way for a caretaker government to organize snap elections. This comes after the previous government's resignation amid protests, with the new election being the eighth in five years, highlighting continued political instability.

  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria has taken a significant step towards political stability with the president's appointment of the central bank's deputy governor as acting prime minister. This decision is aimed at forming a caretaker government to facilitate another round of parliamentary elections.

The move follows the resignation of the previous government after widespread protests over economic strategies and a failure to address corruption issues. Bulgaria, a member of the EU and NATO, has seen seven elections in just five years due to deep political divisions.

In another twist, President Rumen Radev also stepped down, making way for Iliana Iotova as the country's first female head of state. Vice President Iotova has tasked Andrey Gyurov with leading the caretaker government, with elections anticipated in mid- to late-April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

