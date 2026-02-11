Strategic Dialogue Remains Crucial Amidst New START Expiry

The expiration of the New START nuclear treaty between the United States and Russia has introduced a new era of nuclear uncertainty. For the first time in over half a century, the two largest nuclear-armed nations lack any binding restrictions on their strategic arsenals.

U.S. President Donald Trump's refusal to extend the treaty, preferring a 'new, improved, and modernized' version, has intensified the situation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia would maintain its moratorium as long as the U.S adheres to the limits.

This development has stirred concerns of a three-way arms race involving Russia, the U.S., and China. Analysts argue that while Russia's commitment could portray the U.S. as irresponsible if constraints are breached, it also underscores the urgent need for strategic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)