Empowering Uttarakhand's Future: She for STEM Initiative Boosts Opportunities for Women in Science

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted women's contributions to STEM fields during the 'She for STEM' workshop. He announced scholarships for talented girls and emphasized the importance of empowering women in science and technology to advance India's progress in the global innovation landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:45 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his commitment to supporting women in STEM fields during the 'She for STEM' workshop at Uttarakhand Technical University.

The event saw the announcement of scholarships worth Rs 50,000 each to 20 talented girls, with plans to extend similar opportunities district-wide. He also mentioned efforts to connect self-help groups with Women Technology Centres.

Citing historical and modern examples of women's impact in science and technology, the Chief Minister acknowledged the vital role of women in India's progress, and urged for continued investment and support to foster female leadership in these critical fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

