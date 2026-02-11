Political Storm Brews in Punjab Over Migrant Workers' Shooting

A political storm has erupted in Punjab following a shooting incident involving migrant workers in Moga, with opposition parties vehemently criticizing the state's ruling AAP government. Senior Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders have called out the Bhagwant Mann administration, urging it to take immediate action.

Moga's Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Gandhi, confirmed that the three bike-borne assailants involved in the attack, which resulted in two injuries, were identified and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. The incident, reportedly part of a conspiracy, has raised serious concerns about the safety of migrant workers in Punjab.

The shooting has sparked widespread condemnation, with Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring emphasizing the need for unity against divisive forces. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also criticized the AAP government, accusing it of fostering instability and chaos in the region.