Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Alliance Dilemma

TVK leader K G Arunraj criticizes DMK for using allies solely for votes without sharing power, challenging DMK's social justice stance. He highlights alliance support in DMK's electoral success amidst internal disputes with Congress on power-sharing. Arunraj questions DMK’s commitment to fair alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:56 IST
Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Alliance Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strongly worded statement, TVK leader K G Arunraj accused the DMK of exploiting its allies for electoral gains without sharing power, contradicting its declared commitment to social justice. This critique comes amid ongoing tensions between the ruling DMK and its key ally, Congress, regarding power distribution.

While Congress figures, such as Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore, have openly demanded a share in governance, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted the alliance remains robust but reaffirmed that power-sharing within the state is off the table.

Arunraj emphasized the significant role played by alliance parties in DMK's electoral victories, challenging the notion of unilateral power retention. His comments raise questions about the future dynamics of party alliances in Tamil Nadu as the TVK's position remains under speculation, pending leader Vijay's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farmers and Workers United: A Stand Against Government Policies

Farmers and Workers United: A Stand Against Government Policies

 India
2
Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning on Defective Takata Airbags

Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning on Defective Takata Airbags

 Global
3
Empowering Voters with the 'Right to Recall': A Double-Edged Sword?

Empowering Voters with the 'Right to Recall': A Double-Edged Sword?

 India
4
High Drama as BJP MLA Evades Arrest in Murder Case

High Drama as BJP MLA Evades Arrest in Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026