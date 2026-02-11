Political Tug-of-War: DMK's Alliance Dilemma
TVK leader K G Arunraj criticizes DMK for using allies solely for votes without sharing power, challenging DMK's social justice stance. He highlights alliance support in DMK's electoral success amidst internal disputes with Congress on power-sharing. Arunraj questions DMK’s commitment to fair alliances.
In a strongly worded statement, TVK leader K G Arunraj accused the DMK of exploiting its allies for electoral gains without sharing power, contradicting its declared commitment to social justice. This critique comes amid ongoing tensions between the ruling DMK and its key ally, Congress, regarding power distribution.
While Congress figures, such as Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore, have openly demanded a share in governance, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted the alliance remains robust but reaffirmed that power-sharing within the state is off the table.
Arunraj emphasized the significant role played by alliance parties in DMK's electoral victories, challenging the notion of unilateral power retention. His comments raise questions about the future dynamics of party alliances in Tamil Nadu as the TVK's position remains under speculation, pending leader Vijay's decision.
