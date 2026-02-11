Tragedy Strikes: Mass Shooting in Tumbler Ridge

In a grave announcement Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the nation regarding a mass shooting in British Columbia's Tumbler Ridge. He labeled the incident as 'terrible' and conveyed his condolences to those affected.

Carney confirmed that Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was en route to the affected community to provide support and oversee the situation firsthand.

To honor the victims, the Prime Minister ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on all government buildings for the following week. The government vowed to learn from this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)