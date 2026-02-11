Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mass Shooting in Tumbler Ridge

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, addressing the nation with a promise to learn from the incident. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is heading to the site, as flags fly at half-mast across government buildings to honor the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grave announcement Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the nation regarding a mass shooting in British Columbia's Tumbler Ridge. He labeled the incident as 'terrible' and conveyed his condolences to those affected.

Carney confirmed that Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was en route to the affected community to provide support and oversee the situation firsthand.

To honor the victims, the Prime Minister ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on all government buildings for the following week. The government vowed to learn from this tragic event.

