Shinde Challenges Gandhi on Political Alliances Amidst Global Aspirations
Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on negotiating a trade deal with the US, suggesting he should first manage partnerships within the INDIA bloc. Shinde highlighted Gandhi's struggle to maintain political deals in India before addressing global issues.
In a sharp retort during the Union Budget debate, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address internal political partnerships before considering international deals with the US. Shinde questioned Gandhi's capability to maintain alliances within the INDIA bloc, where members remain scattered.
Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier given suggestions to the Indian government on negotiating a trade deal with the US. In response, Shinde pointed out Gandhi's unsuccessful attempts to maintain political agreements across various states, stating that his priorities should align more domestically before venturing into world affairs.
Highlighting Gandhi's historical political challenges, Shinde reinforced his point by mentioning how territories like Aksai Chin and Katchatheevu were handled during previous Congress regimes. His remarks emphasized the need for Gandhi to first organize his party's internal structure before extending his vision globally.
