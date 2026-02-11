Left Menu

Finance Minister Sitharaman Slams TMC Over West Bengal 'Bomb Culture'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman censured TMC leadership, highlighting lawlessness and bomb culture in West Bengal. She countered claims about the Union Budget's inadequacies, stressing available opportunities for the state. She also refuted incorrect claims concerning GST on essential goods and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:35 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a scathing critique of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of allowing a 'bomb culture' to thrive amid a deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal. Speaking during a Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget, Sitharaman denied TMC's allegations that the budget ignored the state's needs.

In a pointed remark towards the West Bengal Chief Minister's governance, Sitharaman called out the deficiency of law enforcement, citing an incident in Kaliganj in June 2025 where a child died in a bomb blast involving a TMC leader. With state elections looming, her comments ignited reactions from opposition members.

Addressing allegations from TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee about GST impositions, Sitharaman clarified that essentials like milk and education were not taxed, and funeral services remained unaffected by GST. She further noted ambitious budget proposals aimed at benefiting West Bengal and countered SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of lacking high-speed rail projects by highlighting existing corridors in Uttar Pradesh.

