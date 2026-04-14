Bengali New Year Eve: Mamata Banerjee's Devotional Visit

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, visited the revered Kalighat temple in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening. Her visit came after a hectic day filled with election rallies, underscoring her devotion amid her political commitments.

The temple holds significant cultural importance, being one of the 51 'Shakta Pithas,' and served as a spiritual retreat for Banerjee on the eve of 'Nabo Barsho,' the Bengali New Year, which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

This year's New Year celebrations are particularly crucial as they coincide with the upcoming assembly elections, with voting taking place on April 23 and 29, and the results announcement scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)