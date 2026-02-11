Assam's Youth Empowerment Through Government Jobs: A New Horizon

In a bid to empower the youth and ensure transparency in recruitment, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 1,694 candidates on Wednesday. The event, held at Jyoti-Bishnu Prekhyagriha in Guwahati, also saw the appointment of 185 contractual candidates under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Chief Minister Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to provide transparent, merit-based recruitment opportunities. He announced plans to create 1.5 lakh government jobs in the next five years, aiming to reach 1,80,000 appointments by the next state election notification.

Highlighting the achievements of the state's sectors, CM Sarma emphasized the role of the new appointees in bridging the gap between the government and the public. The Chief Minister encouraged the appointees to strive for ethical practices and highlighted the state's economic progress, urging them to contribute towards the development of a 'New Assam.'

(With inputs from agencies.)