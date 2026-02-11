Left Menu

Slovak Court Halts Controversial Amendment: Impacts on Corruption Cases

The Slovak Constitutional Court has paused an amendment to the criminal code limiting testimony from witnesses in prosecutions, following claims it protects corrupt officials. Opposition parties argue the amendment assists Tibor Gaspar. This marks another court intervention against legal changes by Prime Minister Robert Fico's administration.

Updated: 11-02-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:32 IST
The Slovak Constitutional Court has decided to pause a controversial amendment to the criminal code. This amendment intended to limit testimony from witnesses cooperating with prosecutors in criminal cases. The court's decision came after opposition parties claimed the amendment was crafted to protect corrupt officials.

According to critics, the measure was tailored to assist Tibor Gaspar, the deputy speaker of parliament from Prime Minister Robert Fico's party, Smer-SSD, in a pending criminal case involving a cooperating witness. The court has intervened multiple times against legal changes proposed by Fico's government, reflecting ongoing tensions within Slovak politics.

Prime Minister Fico has faced similar judicial interventions in the past, including the recent halting of laws concerning whistleblowers and non-governmental organizations. Moreover, allegations from the government about illegal donations of defense equipment to Ukraine were thrown out by prosecutors last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

