Parliament Protests: India's Debate on Trade and Security
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accuses Rahul Gandhi of misleading statements in Lok Sabha. Gandhi claimed the government compromised India's interests in a trade deal with the US. Rijiju plans to file a privilege motion against Gandhi, addressing his allegations and the conduct of Congress MPs.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a forthcoming notice for a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. Rijiju accused Gandhi of making misleading and baseless statements during a debate on the Union Budget, specifically targeting the recent India-US interim trade deal.
Gandhi alleged that the government 'sold Bharat Mata,' compromising India's energy security and farmers' interests. In response, Rijiju criticized Gandhi's statements as false, and charged Congress MPs with unruly behavior towards Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, describing the incident as a breach of parliamentary protocol.
Rijiju further condemned Gandhi's insistence on discussing sensitive national security matters publicly, urging Congress to instill responsibility among its members. He highlighted the importance of maintaining parliamentary decorum and national interests, warning against using security issues for political gains.
