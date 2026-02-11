Left Menu

Lula Leads in Presidential Race with Flavio Bolsonaro as Main Challenger

A Quaest poll shows Brazil's President Lula da Silva leading against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the upcoming presidential election. Lula would secure 35%-39% of first-round votes and win 43%-38% in a run-off against Flavio. The poll surveyed 2,004 people, with a margin of error of two points.

In a significant political development in Brazil, a recent poll conducted by Quaest for brokerage Genial indicates that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is favored to win both the first round and the subsequent runoff in the impending presidential election. Competing against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, Lula is projected to garner between 35% and 39% of the votes in various first-round scenarios.

Despite Flavio Bolsonaro's potential to capture between 29% and 33% of the vote, the poll results suggest a competitive landscape. However, it is the run-off predictions that reinforce Lula's lead, with the poll forecasting a victory for him over Flavio with a 43% to 38% margin.

This election cycle gains further intrigue as it contrasts expectations; former President Jair Bolsonaro's endorsement of his son had initially caused a stir in financial markets due to the absence of a market-favored candidate like Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas. The poll surveyed 2,004 individuals, maintaining a margin of error of two percentage points.

