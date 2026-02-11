Left Menu

Budget Debate Sparks Controversy Over India-US Trade Deal

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav criticized the India-US interim trade deal during the Lok Sabha debate, claiming it harms farmers and small industries. Opposition leaders condemned the Union Budget 2026-27 for ignoring key agricultural issues, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refuted allegations as politically motivated.

  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav accused the India-US interim trade deal of threatening the livelihood of farmers and small industrialists. Yadav also criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly targeting Bengal while ignoring similar issues in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Odisha.

Yadav remarked that Sitharaman's comments on crimes against women were biased and politically motivated, especially with Bengal elections on the horizon. Opposition parties expressed disappointment in the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as insubstantial. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda highlighted the lack of focus on farmers' welfare, while Tariq Anwar voiced concerns over economic repercussions from the trade deal.

Finance Minister Sitharaman responded robustly to the critique, particularly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claims about the trade agreement's impact. She dismissed his allegations as unfounded, asserting that the budget contains measures to address geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

