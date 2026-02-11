Ajeet Gopchade Advocates Key National Reforms During Amit Shah Meeting

In a significant meeting on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP Ajeet Gopchade made a courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss pressing national and regional issues. During the meeting, Gopchade detailed memoranda focusing on rural development, the Marathwada region's growth, and enhancing border security measures. A critical highlight was the call for Indian Sign Language (ISL) to gain recognition as the 23rd official language, a move aimed at ensuring dignity and equitable rights for individuals with disabilities, while enhancing their participation in public services and education.

Drawing attention to the discussion held in the Lok Sabha in March 2021, Gopchade referenced models from Kenya and South Africa, where sign language is constitutionally recognized. On regional economic enhancement, he proposed creating an independent cooperative milk union within Nanded district to uplift the rural economy. Recognizing dairy farming as an essential income source, particularly for small farmers, Gopchade suggested that a structured cooperative could enhance production, ensure fair pricing, and generate employment opportunities. He sought support from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for financial and technical aid.

National security was another area underlined by Gopchade, emphasizing the urgency of tightening the Integrated Border Management System to effectively monitor India's extensive land and maritime borders. Amit Shah assured serious consideration of these discussions. Gopchade left the meeting having submitted a comprehensive report detailing his parliamentary efforts, contributions to the BJP's organizational strength, and local governmental achievements in Nanded. The Home Minister reviewed this report positively, acknowledging the organizational and electoral successes in various municipal areas.

