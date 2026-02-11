Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Critique: Allegations of 'Wholesale Surrender' in India-US Trade Deal

In a vehement critique during a Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Modi government for allegedly compromising India's interests in the India-US interim trade deal. Citing a 'wholesale surrender,' Gandhi accused the government of jeopardizing energy security and undermining farmers' interests to preserve the ruling party's financial framework.

Drawing parallels with martial arts, Gandhi suggested that India's concessions to the US might lead to a strategic chokehold. He asserted that an INDIA bloc government would have engaged differently, insisting on protecting Indian data and energy security while treating negotiations with respect and parity.

Besides attacking the trade deal, Gandhi raised issues about names appearing in the 'Epstein Files,' expressing concerns over possible undue pressures influencing the Prime Minister's decisions. He urged for an equal footing in negotiations to better safeguard India's assets and economically shield its people.

