"Did not abuse anyone," says Priyanka Gandhi, rejects Rijiju's charge of instigating MPs

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday rejected Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's claim that she encouraged Congress MPs during a confrontation in the Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber, asserting that no abuse took place and that she spoke only peacefully at the end. Responding to Rijiju's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters,"We did not abuse anyone. 1-2 MPs were agitated, and they expressed it. He also said that I was encouraging them, which is a lie. I was sitting quietly. In the end, I said a few things peacefully," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also targeted the government over the India-US trade deal, alleging that it would adversely impact farmers. "The trade deal (India-US) that they have signed is going to incur heavy losses to the farmers. The entire labour union is on strike today, and we are supporting them," she told reporters.

Commenting on action being taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said such moves would not deter him. "They will do FIR, cases and whatnot against Rahul Gandhi, but nothing is going to affect him," she added. Her remarks came after Rijiju alleged that around 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him. Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister claimed that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were present during the incident and were encouraging confrontation.

"I was also there. The Speaker is a very soft person; otherwise, strict action would have been taken," Rijiju said. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Rijju said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".

He said Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has made useless and false allegations against the government and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation," he said.

"I have requested that Rahul Gandhi be called to the floor of the House to authenticate the points he has made. Rahul Gandhi has made useless and false allegations against the government, against the Prime Minister, saying that the Prime Minister has sold India and Indian interests. On what basis? He has made a serious allegation against Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any notice," he added. Rijiju objected to Rahul Gandhi leaving the House after making his speech during the debate on Union Budget 2026-27.

He said the BJP will counter the Congress leader's "lies". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)