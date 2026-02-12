Two BJP legislators stage walkout in support of Pahari reservation expansion

Two BJP legislators on Thursday staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in support of extending reservation benefits under the Pahari quota to eligible community members, including Pakistani refugees residing in the plains. Narinder Singh Raina and Arvind Gupta walked out of the House, stating they were not satisfied with the government's response regarding the extension of reservation benefits under the Pahari quota to community members residing in Jammu and other plain areas. Replying to the main question on the subject raised by Raina, Social Welfare Minister Sakeena Itoo said the extension of Scheduled Tribe-II (ST-II) benefits, covering Pahari-speaking people among others, is based on ethnic identity and not on regional considerations. ''The ST-I reservation (for Gujjars and Bakerwals) stands implemented uniformly across the entire Union Territory of J-K. The reservation under the ST-II category is not region-based or area-specific but is given on the basis of Pahari ethnicity to various groups,'' she said. Responding to a query on whether the government intends to extend ST-II reservation benefits to persons belonging to the Pahari ethnic group residing in Jammu to uphold constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination, the minister said the policy is consistent with constitutional principles of equality, fairness, and non-discrimination. The issue also triggered a heated exchange between the BJP members and National Conference MLA Aijaz Jan, who strongly opposed any extension of reservation benefits to Pahari families residing outside the hilly belts. Talking to reporters, Raina questioned the government's stand, saying that if members of Scheduled Tribe (ST-1) are entitled to reservation benefits irrespective of where they reside, the same principle should apply to Pahari-speaking people. He argued that geographical area should not be made a criterion for extending the benefits.

