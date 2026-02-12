Left Menu

Vietnam's To Lam expected to attend Board of Peace meeting in US next week, sources say

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, plans ​to travel to the United ​States next week to ‌attend the inaugural ​meeting of the Board of Peace, the initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to address ‌global conflicts, according to two people briefed on the matter and a document reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:17 IST
Vietnam's To Lam expected to attend Board of Peace meeting in US next week, sources say
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, plans ​to travel to the United ​States next week to ‌attend the inaugural ​meeting of the Board of Peace, the initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to address ‌global conflicts, according to two people briefed on the matter and a document reviewed by Reuters. * The visit would be Lam's first to the United States since his confirmation ‌in January as chief of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party.

* The sources, who ‌declined to be named because the information was not public, said the visit could also include announcements on aviation-related commercial agreements. * Vietnam and the U.S. are negotiating a trade deal after Washington ⁠imposed 20% ​tariffs on Vietnamese ⁠goods in August, though it is unclear whether any progress is likely next week.

* The ⁠two sides held their sixth round of trade negotiations last week but announced no commercial ​agreement afterwards. * Vietnam's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment ⁠on the visit.

* The first Board of Peace leaders meeting is to be held in Washington ⁠on ​February 19, according to a U.S. official. * Vietnam announced on January 18 that it had accepted an invitation to join the Board of ⁠Peace as a founding member, saying in its acceptance letter sent to Trump ⁠that "Vietnam believes that the ⁠establishment of the Board of Peace is a necessary step in implementing the Gaza Strip Peace Plan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong US jobs data tempers Fed rate‑cut expectations

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong US jobs data tempers Fed rate‑cut expectations

 Global
2
Shorter all-oral treatment plans for drug-resistant TB cheaper, more effective: ICMR study

Shorter all-oral treatment plans for drug-resistant TB cheaper, more effecti...

 India
3
J-K govt proposes procurement of 200 e-buses under PM e-drive scheme: Minister

J-K govt proposes procurement of 200 e-buses under PM e-drive scheme: Minist...

 India
4
Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my party: Punjab AAP MLA

Saini offered BJP ticket for 2027 Assembly polls but I am committed to my pa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026