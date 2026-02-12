Vietnam's To Lam expected to attend Board of Peace meeting in US next week, sources say

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, plans ​to travel to the United ​States next week to ‌attend the inaugural ​meeting of the Board of Peace, the initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to address ‌global conflicts, according to two people briefed on the matter and a document reviewed by Reuters. * The visit would be Lam's first to the United States since his confirmation ‌in January as chief of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party.

* The sources, who ‌declined to be named because the information was not public, said the visit could also include announcements on aviation-related commercial agreements. * Vietnam and the U.S. are negotiating a trade deal after Washington ⁠imposed 20% ​tariffs on Vietnamese ⁠goods in August, though it is unclear whether any progress is likely next week.

* The ⁠two sides held their sixth round of trade negotiations last week but announced no commercial ​agreement afterwards. * Vietnam's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment ⁠on the visit.

* The first Board of Peace leaders meeting is to be held in Washington ⁠on ​February 19, according to a U.S. official. * Vietnam announced on January 18 that it had accepted an invitation to join the Board of ⁠Peace as a founding member, saying in its acceptance letter sent to Trump ⁠that "Vietnam believes that the ⁠establishment of the Board of Peace is a necessary step in implementing the Gaza Strip Peace Plan."

