Vietnam's To Lam expected to attend Board of Peace meeting in US next week, sources say
Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, plans to travel to the United States next week to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, the initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to address global conflicts, according to two people briefed on the matter and a document reviewed by Reuters.
* The sources, who declined to be named because the information was not public, said the visit could also include announcements on aviation-related commercial agreements. * Vietnam and the U.S. are negotiating a trade deal after Washington imposed 20% tariffs on Vietnamese goods in August, though it is unclear whether any progress is likely next week.
* The two sides held their sixth round of trade negotiations last week but announced no commercial agreement afterwards. * Vietnam's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the visit.
* The first Board of Peace leaders meeting is to be held in Washington on February 19, according to a U.S. official. * Vietnam announced on January 18 that it had accepted an invitation to join the Board of Peace as a founding member, saying in its acceptance letter sent to Trump that "Vietnam believes that the establishment of the Board of Peace is a necessary step in implementing the Gaza Strip Peace Plan."
