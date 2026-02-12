Bhagat Singh would have been ashamed to share name with Koshyari: MNS

A day after former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that MNS chief Raj Thackeray was ''too scared'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a party leader said Bhagat Singh, the iconic revolutionary, would have been ashamed of sharing his name with the BJP leader.''It's an insult to Bhagat Singh that he shares name with him (Koshyari). He (Koshyari) should change his name,'' said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Deshpande. After Raj Thackeray claimed that prominent personalities from various fields attended the interactive session of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the city only out of fear of the Modi government, Koshyari on Wednesday said the MNS chief was ''too scared'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut too commented on the row, saying Koshyari ''should not teach the Thackerays.''

