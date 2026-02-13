'Enough is enough': Minister Parameshwara slams public talk of leadership change

Expressing displeasure over the persistent speculation regarding the leadership issue in the state, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday issued a warning to the party colleagues, saying ''it must stop immediately''. He emphasised that the ruling party's energy should be focused on governance and development rather than internal politics. Asserting that the party leadership will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time, the senior Congress leader said he will also speak to the high command on putting an end to the issue. ''Our AICC President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has gone to the extent of saying that everyone should keep their mouth shut. He cannot be more stricter... Despite this, leaders and legislators are commenting on it (leadership issue), which is not appropriate. This must stop,'' Parameshwara said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''We should focus on the administration, as the exception of the people from us is different. Leaving it aside, each one of us making different statements publicly on the topic will not be appropriate.'' ''I hope that the high command is watching all of this. At the appropriate time, I will also speak to the high command in this regard. Because, enough is enough, this must stop. People are watching us... their expectations are different. We should focus on development,'' he added. According to him, the high command knows what has to be done when, and they will act accordingly. ''Is such a situation new for the high command? They have taken necessary action in the past, whenever such situations have arisen. In Karnataka too, such things have happened in the past. I feel that we have to be patient.'' The internal tensions flared up once again with CM Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yathindra insisting that his father will complete his five year term recently. Also, supporters of Shivakumar have been repeatedly making statements that their leader will become the CM, while claiming the support of a large number of MLAs. The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister, after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025. The speculation has been fuelled by a ''power-sharing'' arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government formation in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)