Karnataka: Woman smothers mother over astrologer's claim, police suspect financial dispute

A 33-year-old woman allegedly smothered her mother with a pillow while she was asleep and attempted to pass it off as a natural death after being influenced by an astrologers claims, police said on Friday. She smothered her mother with a pillow while she was sleeping, resulting in her death, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:09 IST
PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:09 IST
A 33-year-old woman allegedly smothered her mother with a pillow while she was asleep and attempted to pass it off as a natural death after being influenced by an astrologer's claims, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Anupanahalli village of Tumakuru taluk, but came to light only on Thursday after villagers alerted the authorities, they said. The deceased has been identified as Pushpavathi (55). The accused, Suchitra (33), was residing with her husband in the Srinagar area of Tumakuru city. According to police, Suchitra's father had died about one-and-a-half years ago due to health ailments. However, she had reportedly consulted an astrologer online, who allegedly told her during a ritual reading that her mother had performed black magic, leading to her father's death. During interrogation, Suchitra confessed to killing her mother after allegedly being influenced by the astrologer's claims. She smothered her mother with a pillow while she was sleeping, resulting in her death, a senior police officer said. The crime was committed in the presence of her husband, who was allegedly guiding her, he said. The officer, however, said they suspect the motive could also involve a financial dispute, which is being investigated. After the death, the accused allegedly attempted to pass the death off as natural and tried to rush the funeral rites, police said. However, villagers grew suspicious over the condition of the body and the circumstances surrounding the death and alerted the authorities. ''A case of murder has been registered at Kyathasandra police station. Both Suchitra and her husband have been arrested in connection with the incident,'' the officer added.

