Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Bangladesh leader Tarique Rahman; congratulates on BNP's poll victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Bangladesh Nationalist Party BNP leader Tarique Rahman on his partys victory in the neighbouring countrys parliamentary elections and extended Indias continued commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:04 IST
PM Modi speaks to Bangladesh leader Tarique Rahman; congratulates on BNP's poll victory
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his party's victory in the neighbouring country's parliamentary elections and extended India's continued commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both countries. The BNP on Friday is cruising towards a sweeping victory in the landmark parliamentary polls in the country and is all set to return to power after a gap of two decades. ''Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. ''I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples,'' Modi wrote on X. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi warmly greeted Rahman on his ''decisive victory'' in another post on X and said he looked forward to working with him to advance common development goals. ''I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh,'' Modi said. Modi said Rahman's victory showed the trust of the people of Bangladesh in his leadership. ''India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,'' he said. The elections assumed significance as they were held after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation including widespread attacks on minorities after the student-led protests brought down the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. It is becoming increasingly clear that BNP's top leader Rahman is set to become the prime minister to replace the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. According to media reports, the BNP has bagged more than 151 seats in the 300-seat parliament and is likely to win more seats. The Jamaat-e-Islami, a hardline party known to be close to Islamabad, was heading or winning in around 75 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shouldn't complain about sub-continental tracks, we weren't good enough: Renshaw

Shouldn't complain about sub-continental tracks, we weren't good enough: Ren...

 Sri Lanka
2
UPDATE 4-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, FT reports

UPDATE 4-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, ...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April,...

 Global
4
CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating body, action taken

CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating b...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026