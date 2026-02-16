Left Menu

Political Shift: Assam MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal Joins Raijor Dal

Abdur Rashid Mandal, an experienced Assam Congress MLA, has switched allegiance to the opposition party Raijor Dal ahead of the state assembly elections. His move follows the resignation of former congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and aims to fortify the Raijor Dal under the leadership of Akhil Gogoi.

In a significant pre-election shift, Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal joined opposition party Raijor Dal, just months ahead of the state's assembly elections. The move resembles a growing trend of political realignments as the election season approaches.

Mandal, who represents the Goalpara West constituency, is known for his vocal stand against injustices and promoting unity among communities. He joined Raijor Dal in the presence of its leader, Akhil Gogoi, expressing his eagerness to support Gogoi's leadership.

Gogoi welcomed Mandal and Chief Advisor of All Tai Ahom Students' Union, Dulal Chandra Barua, stating that their inclusion strengthens Raijor Dal's position against the ruling BJP. Key elections are expected to take place between March and April, with results anticipated for May.

