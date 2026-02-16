Political Shift: Assam MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal Joins Raijor Dal

In a significant pre-election shift, Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal joined opposition party Raijor Dal, just months ahead of the state's assembly elections. The move resembles a growing trend of political realignments as the election season approaches.

Mandal, who represents the Goalpara West constituency, is known for his vocal stand against injustices and promoting unity among communities. He joined Raijor Dal in the presence of its leader, Akhil Gogoi, expressing his eagerness to support Gogoi's leadership.

Gogoi welcomed Mandal and Chief Advisor of All Tai Ahom Students' Union, Dulal Chandra Barua, stating that their inclusion strengthens Raijor Dal's position against the ruling BJP. Key elections are expected to take place between March and April, with results anticipated for May.

(With inputs from agencies.)