India's Defence Exports Soar: New Milestone with H-125 Helicopter Line Launch
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds India's burgeoning defence exports and private sector participation, as the H-125 helicopter assembly line by Tata and Airbus is inaugurated. The initiative, backed by flagship projects like Make in India, highlights significant progress in self-reliance and global partnerships in defence manufacturing.
In a significant boost to India's stature as a global defence exporter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a substantial increase in the country's defence exports. Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the H-125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line, a venture between Tata and Airbus, Singh highlighted India's growing private sector role in defence production.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the assembly line, with Macron arriving in Mumbai earlier in the day. The launch at Vemagal in Karnataka also saw the presence of French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, spotlighting international collaboration in defence manufacturing.
Singh emphasized India's shift from a public-sector dominated defence industry to one where private enterprises, alongside MSMEs, play a pivotal role. Encouraging foreign companies to partner for technology transfer, he linked this progress to government initiatives like Make in India, seeking economic autonomy in critical technologies. The defence sector's private stake now accounts for nearly 25% of national production.
