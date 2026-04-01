Kid Rock's Helicopter Hub-hub: Suspension Lifted for Army Pilots

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that the suspension of Army pilots who hovered two helicopters near Kid Rock's Tennessee home has been lifted. The suspension was originally enacted pending an investigation into whether safety protocols were breached during the hover.

No punitive action will be taken against the crews of the two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, stationed at Fort Campbell. Hegseth's social media proclamation emphasized, "No punishment. No Investigation. Carry on, patriots."

The incident received attention due to Kid Rock's vocal support for the military and comments backed by a social media post. While Army Maj. Montrell Russell noted compliance checks with FAA regulations, Kid Rock expressed approval, saying he welcomes such flybys near his home.

(With inputs from agencies.)