Rajasthan Congress Rallies Against Sports Budget Cuts

Rajasthan Congress held a protest against alleged sports budget cuts and delays in allowances and stadium constructions. Leaders including Govind Singh Dotasra and Tikaram Jully were present. The protest ended with police using water cannons. Further agitation is planned if demands are unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:45 IST
Rajasthan Congress workers took to the streets on Tuesday in a fiery protest against the state's ruling government, accusing it of slashing the sports budget and delaying allowances for sportspersons. The demonstration, which saw participation from senior Congress leaders, was forcefully dispersed by police using water cannons.

The protest began at Sahkar Bhawan and marched toward the state assembly, led by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee's Sports Wing. As tensions heightened, police erected barricades, resulting in a scuffle. Over 12 workers allegedly sustained injuries during the ensuing lathicharge.

Sports Wing President Amin Pathan condemned the BJP government's actions, alleging negligence since their rise to power. He issued a warning of larger agitations if their pressing demands remained unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

