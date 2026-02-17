Left Menu

The Legacy of Jesse Jackson: A Voice for the Voiceless

U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, known for his close association with Martin Luther King Jr., has passed away at 84. Revered for his campaign against apartheid and his attempts at the Democratic presidential nomination, Jackson's legacy as a voice for marginalized communities endures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:52 IST
Jesse Jackson

Civil rights pioneer Jesse Jackson, renowned for his work alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and his advocacy for marginalized communities, has passed away at 84. His passing marks the end of an era for the civil rights movement.

Prominent figures across the globe reacted to the news, including former and current leaders. President Donald Trump described Jackson as a 'good man' with significant influence and insight. Former Vice President Kamala Harris praised his presidential campaigns in the 1980s for inspiring millions.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Jackson's passionate opposition to apartheid, while British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy reflected on Jackson's impact during the 2011 England riots. Rev. Al Sharpton and others highlighted his enduring lessons in activism and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

