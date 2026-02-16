Left Menu

Defamation Claims and Nationwide Activism: A Fight for UGC Equity Regulations

The All India Forum for Equity accuses detractors of defaming its UGC Equity Regulations campaign. At a press conference, activists recount protest disruptions and violence. Historians and professors addressed the media, promising to extend their advocacy to additional states by February 24 in response to social media threats and backlash.

  • India

On Monday, the All India Forum for Equity alleged a 'defamation campaign' against their movement advocating for the implementation of UGC Equity Regulations. Comprised of activists and academics such as Professor Hemlata Mahishwar and historian S Irfan Habib, the group revealed this claim during a press conference.

Despite alleged attacks on protesters, the call for Akhil Bharatiya Vanchit Adhikaar Diwas was marked in over 100 centers. Irfan Habib spoke about his interrupted talk at Delhi University, while students shared stories of violence and online threats. Concerns were raised about the diminished debate culture within universities.

Leftist student groups, including AISA, DSF, and SFI, backed the forum's cause for marginalized communities. The forum announced plans to extend their campaign to various states, such as Bihar, with conventions planned by February 24, reiterating their commitment to a nationwide push.

(With inputs from agencies.)

