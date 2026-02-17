Assam's Progress Under BJP: Sonowal's Take on Congress Challenges

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared that the Congress party has no prospects of regaining control in Assam, describing it as 'exhausted' and devoid of grassroots support. In a PTI interview, the former Assam Chief Minister asserted that the NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has catalyzed peace and prosperity in the Northeastern states over the past 11 years.

Sonowal expressed skepticism regarding the impact of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the Congress in upcoming Assam elections, criticizing the party's lack of genuine commitment and its reliance on media statements. He highlighted the BJP's achievements in combating illegal immigration and enhancing community security.

Discussing the Union budget, Sonowal pointed out its emphasis on youth, farmers, and women as key developmental pillars. He faulted the Congress for past inefficiencies in advancing India's global presence and supporting crucial sectors. He emphasized the BJP's success in economic progress, contrasting it with Congress's alleged ineffectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)