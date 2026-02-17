Freed Belarusian Dissident Urges Dialogue to Curb Russian Influence

Freed Belarusian dissident Maria Kalesnikava has called on European governments to initiate dialogue with President Alexander Lukashenko, warning that failure to engage would only deepen Russian influence in Belarus. Speaking at a Chatham House event, she emphasized the need for Belarus to be part of Europe to ensure stability.

Released in December after over five years in prison, Kalesnikava joins debates on whether Europe should interact with Lukashenko, despite his poor human rights record. Ales Bialiatski, a Nobel peace laureate also recently freed, expressed skepticism over Lukashenko's willingness to reform, highlighting Belarus's current repressive climate.

Both dissidents were among 123 prisoners released following U.S. negotiations, which led to lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash. Critics argue it exemplifies Lukashenko's pattern of using political prisoners to gain concessions from the West. Nevertheless, Kalesnikava sees dialogue and cultural exchanges as vital for Belarus's European integration.

