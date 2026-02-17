Left Menu

Perilous Journeys: The Human Rights Crisis Faced by Migrants in Libya

A UN report highlights severe human rights abuses faced by migrants in Libya, urging a halt to migrant boat returns until protections are assured. Libya, a key transit route to Europe since 2011, has seen support from the EU for its coastguard, raising concerns over systemic abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:03 IST
In a harrowing revelation, a U.N. report sheds light on the brutal reality facing migrants in Libya, where they face life-threatening risks such as murder, torture, and sexual violence. The international body has called for a temporary suspension of returning migrant boats to the nation until human rights improvements are guaranteed.

Libya, a vital transit point for those fleeing conflict and poverty towards Europe, has seen increasing international attention since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Despite EU backing for Libyan coastguard operations, reports indicate grave humanitarian concerns, including abductions by traffickers with connections to local authorities.

The situation, based on extensive interviews with 100 migrants from various African, Middle Eastern, and South Asian countries, demands urgent global intervention. The U.N. highlights horrifying accounts of rape, forced labor, and dehumanization, stressing the necessity of safeguarding migrant rights in detention settings.

