Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar's Leadership in Heated Assembly Session

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, calling him 'unconscious' and a 'puppet.' The assembly saw intense debate as Kumar denied allegations of bribing MLAs. Amid this, Anant Singh was sworn in as MLA post-incarceration, intensifying political tensions in Bihar's legislative environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:06 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery confrontation in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp critique against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, labeling him as an 'unconscious' and 'puppet' leader. He claimed the state was under the undue influence of corrupt officials instead of being governed by elected representatives.

Tejashwi Yadav's accusations spurred a heated debate within the assembly as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused Yadav of financially manipulating other MLAs to destabilize the government. Kumar questioned the source of Yadav's alleged payments to six MLAs, challenging him amidst the ongoing Bihar Assembly Budget Session.

In an intriguing twist, Anant Singh, Janta Dal (United) MLA, took his oath in the assembly after being released from jail. The ceremony had been delayed due to his involvement in a high-profile murder case. Despite this, he received blessings from CM Nitish Kumar, marking a stark contrast in the assembly's already charged atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

