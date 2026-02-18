French Political Clashes: Tensions Rise After Militant’s Death

French authorities have arrested 11 individuals linked to the assault on 23-year-old far-right activist Quentin Deranque, who succumbed to fatal brain injuries. The incident is stirring political tensions ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Deranque was attacked during clashes between far-left and far-right supporters in Lyon, coinciding with a speech by far-left European Parliament lawmaker Rima Hassan. An autopsy revealed Deranque died from a fractured skull and brain injuries.

The incident has reignited debate surrounding violence within France's political spectrum, with accusations leveled against the far-left France Unbowed party, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Despite recriminations, Mélenchon denies any link between his party and the violence.