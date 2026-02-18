Strategic Assessment: Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Eastern Ladakh Visit

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, assessed the security situation and operational preparedness in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday. This was part of his tour to the Union Territory, where he also met Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta in Leh.

Accompanied by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla of the Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen Sharma visited forward posts in the region. He praised the troops for their dedication, high readiness, and professionalism while facing the challenges of harsh terrain and climate.

In addition, the Army's Northern Command reported that Lt Gen Sharma visited the Air Movement Control Centre and Logistics Hub in Leh, examining the advanced logistics facilities that bolster troops in remote, high-altitude areas. He encouraged the troops to continue their excellent service to enhance operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)