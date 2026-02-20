Left Menu

Political Uproar in Madhya Pradesh: Vijayvargiya's Comments Ignite Controversy

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya caused a stir with unparliamentary language directed at Opposition Leader Umang Singhar. The incident led to heated debates and calls for Vijayvargiya's resignation. Speaker and Chief Minister expressed regret, while Singhar and others criticized government arrogance and insensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-02-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 08:36 IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya, a minister in Madhya Pradesh, has plunged the state into political uproar by using improper language against Opposition Leader Umang Singhar. During a session in the Assembly, Vijayvargiya's remarks sparked outrage, prompting Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to express regret over the incident.

The heated debate arose from Singhar's allegations regarding a controversial agreement between the state government and the Adani group, accusing them of an impending financial burden disguised as a power purchase deal. Vijayvargiya dismissed the claims as misinformation, setting off a verbal clash with Singhar, resulting in the use of offensive language.

The incident drew condemnation from Congress members, who demanded Vijayvargiya's resignation. The aftermath saw heightened tensions, with accusations of governmental arrogance. MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari likened it to a manifestation of 'New India,' condemning the behavior as symptomatic of a larger issue within current governance.

