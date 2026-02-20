Left Menu

Huge corruption is betrayal of Assam's people, alleges Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:40 IST
Huge corruption is betrayal of Assam's people, alleges Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
  • Country:
  • India

Huge corruption is betrayal of Assam's people, alleges Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Battles Antibiotic Misuse: A Critical Report

Australia Battles Antibiotic Misuse: A Critical Report

 Australia
2
NASA's Scathing Report on Boeing's Starliner Mission Fiasco

NASA's Scathing Report on Boeing's Starliner Mission Fiasco

 Global
3
Gaurav Gogoi wants to bring positivity in politics; that's why he faces attacks: Priyanka on Assam Cong president's alleged Pakistan links.

Gaurav Gogoi wants to bring positivity in politics; that's why he faces atta...

 India
4
India Joins US-led 'Pax Silica' for Advancing AI and Minerals Supply Chain

India Joins US-led 'Pax Silica' for Advancing AI and Minerals Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026