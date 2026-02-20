Rebel Rise: Chaudhary's Surprising Mayoral Victory in Bhiwandi

Narayan Chaudhary, a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was elected mayor of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation with strong backing from a Congress-led secular front. His victory, achieved with 48 votes in the 90-member corporation, represents a substantial political upheaval, highlighting internal BJP tensions.

The mayoral race gained momentum following Chaudhary's decision to leave the BJP, along with five colleagues, and align with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under a unified banner. This calculated political move saw the Congress, the largest party in the civic body elections, throwing its weight behind Chaudhary, securing his candidacy amid a dramatic withdrawal of six other applicants just before the voting process.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan expressed disappointment over the defeat, citing internal disagreements and a failed attempt to maintain party cohesion. The BJP plans to enforce strict disciplinary measures against rebel members, emphasizing the seriousness of maintaining party discipline after these significant political developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)