Left Menu

Rebel Rise: Chaudhary's Surprising Mayoral Victory in Bhiwandi

Narayan Chaudhary, a former BJP member, was elected mayor of Bhiwandi-Nizampur despite being a rebel. Supported by a Congress-led front, Chaudhary's victory is a significant political shift, posing a setback to the BJP. This outcome followed a strategic alliance and withdrawal of multiple candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhiwandi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:01 IST
Rebel Rise: Chaudhary's Surprising Mayoral Victory in Bhiwandi
Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Narayan Chaudhary, a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was elected mayor of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation with strong backing from a Congress-led secular front. His victory, achieved with 48 votes in the 90-member corporation, represents a substantial political upheaval, highlighting internal BJP tensions.

The mayoral race gained momentum following Chaudhary's decision to leave the BJP, along with five colleagues, and align with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under a unified banner. This calculated political move saw the Congress, the largest party in the civic body elections, throwing its weight behind Chaudhary, securing his candidacy amid a dramatic withdrawal of six other applicants just before the voting process.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan expressed disappointment over the defeat, citing internal disagreements and a failed attempt to maintain party cohesion. The BJP plans to enforce strict disciplinary measures against rebel members, emphasizing the seriousness of maintaining party discipline after these significant political developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

 India
2
India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

 India
3
Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter for Global Trade

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter fo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026