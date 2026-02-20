Goyal Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disinformation at AI Summit

In a recent development, Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed sharp criticism towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The minister accused Gandhi of disseminating false information about recent trade agreements.

This came amid a dramatic protest orchestrated by Indian Youth Congress activists during the AI Impact Summit. The demonstrators, who walked shirtless through the exhibition hall with T-shirts displaying anti-government slogans, were promptly removed by security.

Goyal denounced the protest as an exhibition of 'Congress arrogance and frustration,' asserting that Gandhi's actions humiliate India on the global stage while impeding national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)