Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Erupts Over Alleged Dairy Links and Deity Display

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was briefly adjourned following a heated debate between opposition and treasury benches over YSRCP members allegedly displaying images of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The discussion revolved around allegations linking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family business to a ghee supply controversy affecting the Tirupati temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Legislative Council session in Andhra Pradesh turned tumultuous on Friday after allegations surfaced regarding the display of Sri Venkateswara Swamy images by YSRCP members, igniting opposition ire. The session was briefly adjourned by Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju amidst chaos and demands for a discussion on contentious business links.

State Finance Minister P Keshav criticized the display of deity images, labeling it disrespectful and inappropriate for the political setting. He questioned the dignity and intent of the YSRCP members' actions, suggesting it tainted the sanctity of religious symbolism in the council and implicating political motives behind the display.

The controversy stems from allegations that Indapur Dairy, linked to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's family-owned Heritage Foods, was supplying ghee to the Tirupati temple under misleading pretexts. Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged corporate and political unwarranted intervention, prompting heated debates and adjourned sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

