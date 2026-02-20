Tributes and Inquiry Calls at Thane Municipal Corporation Meeting
The Thane Municipal Corporation meeting was adjourned to honor Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Political leaders across party lines paid tribute, while some demanded an inquiry into the crash. Key figures included Najeeb Mulla, Pawan Kadam, and Mukesh Mokashi.
The Thane Municipal Corporation's meeting on Friday had a somber tone as it was adjourned to honor the late Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash on January 28.
Politicians across different parties, including Najeeb Mulla of NCP, Shiv Sena's Pawan Kadam, and BJP's Mukesh Mokashi, praised Pawar's contributions as Maharashtra's six-time deputy chief minister.
There were also calls for a formal investigation into the crash, with figures such as NCP (SP) group leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan urging Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar to demand a comprehensive inquiry from the government.
