Tributes and Inquiry Calls at Thane Municipal Corporation Meeting

The Thane Municipal Corporation's meeting on Friday had a somber tone as it was adjourned to honor the late Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash on January 28.

Politicians across different parties, including Najeeb Mulla of NCP, Shiv Sena's Pawan Kadam, and BJP's Mukesh Mokashi, praised Pawar's contributions as Maharashtra's six-time deputy chief minister.

There were also calls for a formal investigation into the crash, with figures such as NCP (SP) group leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan urging Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar to demand a comprehensive inquiry from the government.

