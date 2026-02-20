Left Menu

Tributes and Inquiry Calls at Thane Municipal Corporation Meeting

The Thane Municipal Corporation meeting was adjourned to honor Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Political leaders across party lines paid tribute, while some demanded an inquiry into the crash. Key figures included Najeeb Mulla, Pawan Kadam, and Mukesh Mokashi.

Updated: 20-02-2026 22:35 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation's meeting on Friday had a somber tone as it was adjourned to honor the late Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash on January 28.

Politicians across different parties, including Najeeb Mulla of NCP, Shiv Sena's Pawan Kadam, and BJP's Mukesh Mokashi, praised Pawar's contributions as Maharashtra's six-time deputy chief minister.

There were also calls for a formal investigation into the crash, with figures such as NCP (SP) group leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan urging Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar to demand a comprehensive inquiry from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

