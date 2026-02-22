Left Menu

Mahila Congress Launches Five-Phase Protest Against Kerala Government

The Mahila Congress is launching a five-phase protest against rising prices and anti-women policies in Kerala. The agitation starts with a 24-hour hunger strike, followed by district and block-level protests. It culminates on International Women's Day, highlighting inflation impacts and government policies criticized for affecting women.

Updated: 22-02-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 09:47 IST
Mahila Congress Launches Five-Phase Protest Against Kerala Government
The Mahila Congress has declared a five-phase protest in response to alleged inflation and anti-women policies by the Kerala government. The campaign begins with a 24-hour hunger strike at the state Secretariat, spearheaded by state president Jebi Mather MP. KPCC president Sunny Joseph is set to inaugurate the event.

In the subsequent phases, district presidents will oversee day-long hunger strikes scheduled for February 26, 27, and 28. The demonstrations will continue at the block level on March 2, 3, and 4, leading to dharnas at mandalam centers on March 5 and 6. The protest intends to spotlight the rising commodity prices and governmental policies that disproportionately impact women.

The protest series will conclude on International Women's Day, marked as 'Betrayal Day' to underscore the negative effects of inflation and state policies on women. The Mahila Congress has reportedly criticized the Left government's decisions, including changes to utility charges and bar timings, claiming these measures detrimentally affect women. The protest encourages participation from women across various political backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

