In a bid to diffuse rising military tensions, Iran and the United States will commence a third round of indirect nuclear negotiations on Thursday in Geneva, as confirmed by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

The United States has strengthened its military presence in the Middle East, with President Donald Trump stating dire outcomes if no resolution is reached on Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, sources suggest Iran is open to making concessions, provided sanctions are lifted and their peaceful nuclear intentions recognized.

The talks also aim to address wider issues, including Iran's missile program. However, disagreements persist over the extent of sanctions relief, as both nations grapple with differing perspectives. Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi has become a focal point in discussions, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape amidst internal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)