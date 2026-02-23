Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

The Kerala Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as the ruling LDF and opposition UDF sparred over the Sabarimala gold loss case and the arrest of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. The UDF boycotted proceedings, citing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the case and topics related to Sabarimala.

In a dramatic protest, UDF members displayed placards, demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, and staged a sit-in within the assembly's well. Meanwhile, the absence of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was felt, as senior Congress member K Babu articulated the opposition's discontent and criticized the arrest of the Tantri without concrete evidence.

In response, Law Minister P Rajeev rebuffed the accusations, alleging the opposition's political motives and defending the ongoing High Court-monitored investigation. The government emphasized its neutrality and accused both Congress and BJP of politicizing religious issues, endangering Kerala's secularism. The debate highlighted persistent tensions surrounding Sabarimala-related politics.