Rob Jetten: The Young Trailblazer Steering The Netherlands' Political Landscape

Rob Jetten, at just 38, has been inaugurated as the youngest prime minister in Dutch history, following a successful campaign that brought his D66 party a surprise victory. His minority government, lacking a majority, will have to rely on opposition support to pass legislative measures.

This marks a significant shift in the typically majority-governed Dutch political scene, with Jetten's coalition of D66, the conservative Christian Democrats, and right-wing VVD navigating a fragmented political landscape. Key plans include a landmark increase in defense budget, prompting significant opposition due to proposed welfare and healthcare cuts.

Criticism has been swift, with left-leaning politicians labeling the cuts unfairly burdensome on lower-income citizens. Despite resistance, Jetten remains optimistic about collaborative governance. Newly appointed ministers, including Dilan Yesilgoz for Defense, will oversee these transformative initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)