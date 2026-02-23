Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Ajit Pawar: A Leader Remembered

Prominent figures paid tribute to Ajit Pawar, the late deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, at a condolence meet in Mumbai after his tragic death in a plane crash. Speakers praised his administrative skills and contribution to Maharashtra's development, with calls for a thorough investigation into the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:04 IST
  • India

In a heartfelt condolence meet in Mumbai, prominent personalities, including top industrialists and political leaders, gathered to pay tribute to the late Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on January 28, was celebrated for his administrative acumen and dedication to the state's development.

Speakers like former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat highlighted Pawar's stellar governance skills and ability to build relationships across the political spectrum. The demand for a thorough probe into the crash was a point of focus as reports emerged about the damaged 'black box' of the aircraft.

The memorial also saw participation from Maharashtra's political elite, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Renowned singer Suresh Wadkar's devotional performances added to the solemnity. Pawar, remembered fondly as Ajitdada, was a pioneer in Maharashtra's infrastructure development and a champion for the rural heartland, leaving a significant void in the state's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

