Tributes Pour in for Ajit Pawar: A Leader Remembered

In a heartfelt condolence meet in Mumbai, prominent personalities, including top industrialists and political leaders, gathered to pay tribute to the late Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Pawar, who died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on January 28, was celebrated for his administrative acumen and dedication to the state's development.

Speakers like former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat highlighted Pawar's stellar governance skills and ability to build relationships across the political spectrum. The demand for a thorough probe into the crash was a point of focus as reports emerged about the damaged 'black box' of the aircraft.

The memorial also saw participation from Maharashtra's political elite, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Renowned singer Suresh Wadkar's devotional performances added to the solemnity. Pawar, remembered fondly as Ajitdada, was a pioneer in Maharashtra's infrastructure development and a champion for the rural heartland, leaving a significant void in the state's political scene.

